Nora Fatehi’s Most Amazing And Recent On-stage Performances That Are Breathtaking

Nora Fatehi is one of the finest dancers and an emerging actor in Bollywood. She rose to fame with India’s most-watched reality television show, Bigg Boss 9. Nora did not win the title but sure made a place for herself in the hearts of the audience. Nora Fatehi is known for her great dance moves and has also been cast in many item songs in Bollywood films. Nora Fatehi was last seen on the big-screen in Remo D’Souza’s dance drama, Street Dancer 3D. The movie revolved around a bunch of streetside dancers and casts Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva, and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Along with making people fall in love with her on-screen performances, Nora has also often stunned people with her amazing live and on-stage performances. Here are some of Nora Fatehi’s most recent and beautiful on-stage performances. Read ahead to know more-

Nora Fatehi’s most amazing and recent on-stage performances

Miss India South 2018

Femina Miss India South is a beauty pageant established in 2008 for states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. Final winners from each south Indian state is announced at the Miss South India Finale event. Each winner from all the five states will represent their state at the grand finale of Femina Miss India pageant. In 2018, Nora Fatehi performed a breath-taking act on stage during the finale of the beauty pageant.

Umang 2019

Mumbai Police’s annual cultural celebration, Umang 2019, was conceptualized and executed by Dome Entertainment, one of India’s leading multi-faceted entertainment companies. The event was executed in collaboration with Cineyug Group, India’s premier entertainment company. Bringing together glamour and sophistication, the event celebrated the Mumbai Police, recognizing their heroic achievements, dedication, and hard work.

Organised at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex, the event consisted of several stellar performances by leading film stars and other renowned artists and was conceptualized to thank the Mumbai Police for their bravery in protecting the city. Hosted by Mini Mathur, Malishka Mendonsa and Manish Paul, the event witnessed a soulful dance performance by Nora Fatehi.

Vanitha Film Awards 2020

The Vanitha Film Awards are presented annually by Vanitha, an Indian magazine from the Malayala Manorama group in the south Indian state of Kerala. The awards ceremony has been instituted to honour both artistic and technical excellence in the Malayalam language film industry. Held and broadcast annually since 1998, the ceremony has gained in popularity over the years and is currently one of the most-watched award ceremonies in Kerala. The award ceremony took place at the beginning of 2020 and had Nora Fatehi perform a dance act on-stage.

