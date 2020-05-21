Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi are both well-known names in the Bollywood industry. The two actors have recently shared screen space in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D (2020). Along with making their names in the field of acting and dancing, they have now been conquering the fashion world. Here is who out of the two actors wore the black leather pant better. Read ahead to know more-

Shraddha Kapoor vs Nora Fatehi- Who wore the black leather pant better?

Shraddha Kapoor is seen posing in a one-side off-shoulder, black coloured leather crop top which she has paired with a leather joggers. She has opted for white heels and dangler earrings. She has opted for minimal accessories and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look. Shraddha Kapoor has worn nude makeup.

In comparison to Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi is seen wearing a grey coloured tank top, tucked inside high-waist black coloured leather pants. She has worn black coloured heels and golden hoops. Nora has given her wavy hair a centre partition and given them a messy look. Nora Fatehi has applied nude makeup.

On the work front

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the well-known Bollywood actor, Shakti Kapoor, was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 (2020), alongside Tiger Shroff. The movie earned ₹92 crores, but could not enter the ₹100 crores club due to lockdown announced owing to the pandemic. Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly been signed for a Luv Ranjan movie, that is slated to release in 2021. However, the name of the movie and the release date have not been officially announced yet. The film is likely to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

On the other hand, Nore Fatehi was last seen on the big-screen in Remo D’Souza’s dance drama, Street Dancer 3D (2020). There has been no news about any of Nora Fatehi’s future projects, as of yet. The actor is keeping herself busy amidst the lockdown by posting hilarious videos. She has also posted some of her dance routine videos to keep her fans entertained.

