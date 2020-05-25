Nora Fatehi's 'Street Dancer 3D': BTS Videos & Pictures That Capture Cast's Camaraderie

Street Dancer 3D released earlier this year and it was directed by Remo D’ Souza. The film was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza under the banners T-Series and Remo D’Souza Entertainment. The film featured Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles.

The film’s music was composed by well-known artists like Sachin–Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi, Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Gurinder Seagal and Harsh Upadhyay. Take a look at some of the BTS pictures and videos, making of the trailer and other such fun moments from the sets of Street Dancer 3D.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor Vs Nora Fatehi- Who Wore The Black Leather Pant Better?

BTS scenes from Streer Dancer 3D

The video shows how the trailer of the film is made. In the clip, various actors like Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are seen filming for the trailer along with Remo D'Souza. The video also shows how Varun Dhawan practised lifting Shraddha Kapoor for one of the dance steps. The clip also shows some funny moments of Remo with Varun and Prabhu Deva. In the end, the clip also shows the making of the song Mile Sur Mera Tumahara.

ALSO READ: Ayushman Bharat Scheme Crosses 1-crore Mark, Nora Fatehi On Marrying Ramesh & More News

Before the film was released, Varun Dhawan shared a video of himself showcasing how his trainer helped him to prep for the role. Sharing a BTS video from his training days, the actor revealed that his trainer really worked hard with him. He also thanked his trainer Kuldeep Shashi for always helping him in out in the journey for Street Dancer 3D.

SAHEJ wanted to dance

Nora wanted a chance

Together they felt some trance

Aise shuru hua garam romance #garmi #streetdancer #crazypeople pic.twitter.com/WyaUC2ukid — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 27, 2019

While shooting for Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi had some fun time with each other. Varun had shared a goofy picture with his co-star Nora on Twitter. In the post, one can see Varun and Nora giving some quirky pose as they got clicked on the sets of the film.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi’s Rant About 'marrying Ramesh’ Will Leave You In Splits

In the picture shared by a fan, one can see Shraddha Kapoor donning green tights and white sling top. In the picture, she is seen with another choreographer on the sets of the film Street Dancer 3D. The actress looks stunning in her dancer avatar.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi's 'Pooja, What Is This Behaviour?' Rendition Leaves Her Fans In Splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.