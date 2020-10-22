Nora Fatehi-Guru Randhawa Thank Fans As 'Naach Meri Rani' Crosses 30M Views In Just 2 Days

Nora Fatehi has shared a video on Instagram to thank fans for making her latest music video Naach Meri Rani a hit. The video also featured Guru Randhawa and some fun banter between the two. Take a look at the post.

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa thank fans for making Naach Meri Rani video a hit

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa celebrate their song Naach Meri Rani hitting 30 Million+ views on Youtube. The former shared a video on her IG feed as the two thanked their fans for receiving the song with so much love. In the video, Randhawa expresses his gratitude and then Fatehi enters who seems to be shocked by the news and then thanks the fan herself. Meanwhile, the singer broke into a step to which Nora said that he is the upcoming dance sensation of India since Naach Meri Rani has released.

Nora’s caption with the video read – “Guys, we are soo happy! ðŸ˜„ðŸ˜#NaachMeriRani crossed the 30M+ mark on YouTube! Thanks for all the love and support you’ve shown so far and keep it coming. Stay Tuned!.” Fans have left a bunch of emojis in their comments while the post has over 2 lakh likes. Guru Randhawa also dropped some hearts on the post, have a look here.

More about Naach Meri Rani

Naach Meri Rani was released via YouTube on October 20, 2020, at 11 AM and had managed to garner 10 million views within the first 10 hours of its release. It went on to get 25 million-plus views in just one day. Nora had hinted at the release of the song on October 11, 2020, as she shared a picture with Randhawa from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The two were actively posting updates about the song on their Instagram feeds. Nora shared the motion poster of the song on October 17, 2020, and the first posters on October 15, 2020. Nora has been seen in various avatars with different hair colours throughout the video.

