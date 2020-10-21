Nora Fatehi Celebrates 10 Million Views In 10 Hours On Her Latest Video 'Naach Meri Raani'

Nora Fatehi has been steadily climbing the ladder of success with her back to back hit songs and item numbers. She is rapidly becoming one of the most popular faces of Bollywood. The last two years have seen Nora become an instant hit and liked by the audience for her perfectly executed and exotic dance moves. She has also become one of the most desired faces of Bollywood. The kind of response the audience has given to her latest Naach Meri Raani music video shows that her success-run is likely to continue.

Nora Fatehi celebrates 10 million views in 10 hours of Naach Meri Raani's video

Naach Meri Raani, which features Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa, crossed 10 million views in just 10 hours on Youtube. As far as popularity is concerned, this looks like a new height for both Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa. Much like the rest of Nora Fatehi’s videos, the Naach Meri Raani music video has also received a mighty response on social media.

The celebrations soon began when this was uploaded on Nora Fatehi’s Instagram. The actress uploaded an Instagram post in which she expressed her excitement for Naach Meri Raani music video to have achieved this milestone. She wrote in her caption, “10 MILLION already in just 10 hours....10x fun, 10x entertainment and 10x party! #NaachMeriRani crosses the 10 Million mark in just 10 hours!”

Fans cheer Nora on social media

Fans of both Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa flooded the comments section with their excitement and joy upon watching this video. They congratulated Nora on the music video reaching this milestone. It seems like her fans have unanimously loved her dance moves in this music video, much like her other performances as well. All kinds of praises were heaped on the music video, and of course, on Nora herself.

Image credit: Nora Fatehi's Instagram Comments

Nora Fatehi has previously dazzled the audience with her moves in songs like Dilbar, Garmi, Saki Saki, and many more. Her fans can’t seem to get enough of her either. Looks like this video will also be soon added to this list!

