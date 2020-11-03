Nora Fatehi Teaches 'Naach Meri Rani' Moves In Her New Instagram Video; Watch

Actor Nora Fatehi enjoys a huge fan-following on social media. She never fails to delight her fans with gorgeous pictures of herself and impressive dance videos. In her latest Instagram post, Nora Fatehi is seen showcasing her killer dance moves in a video. However, this time, the diva also urged fans to groove along as well, as she taught steps of her recently released song Naach Meri Rani.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Returns On India's Best Dancer; Leaves Terrence Stumbling On Stage

Nora Fatehi's Instagram post

As seen in the video, Nora Fatehi held the 'Dance fit live' session with her friend and choreographer Tejas Dhoke. The duo performed impeccable dance moves on Naach Meri Rani. The actor captioned the video, “Some fun and easy moves to follow on #Naachmerirani! Keep dancing guys @tejasdhoke @gururandhawa (sic).” Take a look at the dance video below:

Fans reacting to Nora Fatehi's Instagram post

Like always, Nora Fatehi's dance video proved to be a hit among her fans. Many of her fans dropped heart-eyed emojis, while others reacted with fire and rose emojis. Comments such as “wow” and “big fan” were common on her post. Referring to the dance, an Insta user wrote, “Woahhhhh I wasn’t ready for the back bend step. Im’a try that now and hope I don’t break a bone.” Another user wrote, “My fave outfit of all the dance vids on Naach Meri Rani (sic)!”. Take a look at the comments below:

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Shakes A Leg With Pal Marce On A Beach In Goa; Says 'living My Best Life'

About 'Naach Meri Raani' song

Sung by Guru Randhawa, the Naach Meri Raani song became an instant hit upon its release on October 20, 2020. The song has garnered over 70 million views on YouTube. In the music video of Naach Meri Raani, Nora Fatehi was seen as a robot from the future. Nikhita Gandhi has lent her voice to the song along with ace singer Guru Randhawa. The lyrics of the song and music have been given by singer-composer Tanishk Bagchi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D. The film also featured Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Aparshakti Khurana, Dharmesh Yelande, and many others in prominent roles. The film was directed by Remo D'Souza.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Celebrates 10 Million Views In 10 Hours On Her Latest Video 'Naach Meri Raani'

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Teaches Her Friend 'some Moves On The Beach', Fans Call Her 'dance Queen'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.