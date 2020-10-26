Nora Fatehi Celebrates The Success Of Her New Song, 'Naach Meri Raani' With Guru Randhawa

Actor Nora Fatehi is widely known for her dance skills. Her new song with Guru Randhawa, Naach Meri Raani recently released on Youtube. Naach Meri Raani song received a great response from the audience. She took to her Instagram to talk about the success of the song. Take a look at the post.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi Celebrates 10 Million Views In 10 Hours On Her Latest Video 'Naach Meri Raani'

Nora Fatehi on Naach Meri Raani's success

Nora's Naach Meri Raani song recently released on Youtube on October 19. The song crossed more than 40 million views worldwide. Much like the rest of Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi’s videos, this song has also received a mighty response on social media. She took to her Instagram to celebrate the success of their song. She wrote to Guru that it was a pleasure to work with him. Check out her post below:

Also Read | Watch Nora Fatehi & Guru Randhawa's Upcoming Song 'Nach Meri Rani's' Dance Rehearsal

She also thanked her fans for showering her with love and support. She shared a picture where she is dressed in a yellow floral plunged neck dress while Guru is wearing a green blazer. He replied to her Instagram post and wrote, "Pleasure to know you as a person," Presenter Eisha Acton wrote that their collaboration was smashing and she didn't expect any less from them. Many fans sent heart and fire emojis on the post. Take a look at the comments.

Image Source: Nora Fatehi's Instagram

Image Source: Nora Fatehi's Instagram

Also Read | Nora Fatehi Returns On India's Best Dancer; Leaves Terrence Stumbling On Stage

About Nora and Guru Randhawa's new song

In the video, Nora plays a robot while Guru plays a scientist. Along with Guru, the song is sung by Nikhita Gandhi and composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi. In the peppy song, she has aced her dance moves and showed yet again that she is one of Bollywood's best dancers. Nora Fatehi's video is choreographed by Bosco and he has managed to make Guru groove to his own beats along with Nora. Take a look at Guru Randhawa's new song Naach Meri Raani:

Also Read | Nora Fatehi Teaches Her Friend 'some Moves On The Beach', Fans Call Her 'dance Queen'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.