Nora Fatehi Believes In Uplifting People, Says 'I Want People To Remember Me Like That'

Candian dancer-actor Nora Fatehi, who works mainly in Bollywood, recently sat down for an interview with Anas Bukhash, a Dubai-based YouTube chat host. The actor has recently received the Dada Saheb Phalke Award 2021 in the Performer of the Year category. While her achievements are out in the public domain, the struggle for her success remains unknown to many.

At the UAE Top Show, Nora narrated her journey, opening up to her past struggles as she found herself, making it big on her own without a hand to raise her up. Knowing the hardships of suffering alone on the road to success, she pledged to be a constant source of positivity in other people's lives and to raise people around the globe to achieve their dreams, whatever they may be.

The actor revealed that although she goes through a lot of crap herself, she does not want that to define who she is and definitely does not want that branding. She says that she wants to always try to uplift people because she didn't have a lot of people uplifting her growing up and does not want to be that person for them. She added, “I might not even know you, you could be someone sitting in a faraway land from me, watching me, but if I am even 1% of the source of positivity, I can uplift you for even five minutes, I want to be that person. When I die, I want people to remember me like that".

Also read | Nora Fatehi Says, 'I Had the Biggest Shock Of My Life' After Coming To India

Hailing from a low-income background in Canada, the actor broke her shackles to create herself, not only in India but across the globe. The self-made star was also a self-trained performer, not only breaking but overcoming the barriers of language, geographical boundaries, cultures, etc to make a place for herself in the entertainment industry all around. Grateful for the love and support of her fans and followers, Nora wants to use her fame and platform to bring about change by inspiring people to make a global impact, using her story to guide others. She plans to use her platform and reach out to make huge impacts globally in due time.

Also read | Nora Fatehi Says She Wants To 'make History In Bollywood' In 'real, Unfiltered' Interview

Nora Fatehi's video

Also read | 'Injuries, Bruises All Worth It': Nora Fatehi After Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Also read | Nora Fatehi Posts BTS Pic From 'Chhore Denge' Sets, Says 'passionate Woman Is Worth Chaos'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.