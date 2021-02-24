Nora Fatehi Says, 'I Had the Biggest Shock Of My Life' After Coming To India

Nora Fatehi, the Candian dancer-actor, who works majorly in Bollywood, recently sat down for an interview with Anas Bukhash, who is a Dubai-based YouTube chat show host. The actor-dancer was recently awarded the Dada Saheb Phalke Award 2021 for the Performer of the Year. Read on to know the excerpts of Nora's interview with the YouTuber where she talked about her upbringing, dreams and her journey in India.

Nora Fatehi opens up about her journey

Canadian dancer, actor and model Nora Fatehi recently took to her Instagram handle to share a clip from her interview with ABtalks. In the clip, Nora can be seen talking about her journey in Bollywood and how she wants to make history in the film industry. She stated that when she got an opportunity to go to India, she didn't think twice, and took the opportunity immediately. She mentioned that she and her friends had grown up watching Hindi songs and movies, thus they expected that pursuing Bollywood would be fun for Nora and she could create a name in this industry. However, when she reached India, it was nothing like that for her. She stated, "I had the biggest shock of my life, the biggest slap."

Further elaborating, she said, "The struggled I went through, the bullying, the traumatic experience I went through.." "If someone told me, that this is all the things that you are going to go through, you are going to meet evil people, they are going to steal your passports, you are going to get deported. if you are going to go back to Canada, and people are going to laugh at you saying, why did you go in the first place? How did you leave a developed country to go to a developing country? Then you are going to go back to India, and you are going to fight and you are going to learn the language, and then you are gonna meet people who will laugh at you on the way, whenever you try to speak, they are going to laugh on your face. That happened to me all the time." The whole interview can be viewed here.

In the next video clip that Nora posted on her social media account, she can be seen tearing up thinking about her Bollywood journey spanning five years. She also preached to all the girls who have passion and dream to never give up hope and always keep on trying. She also advised the parents to instil hope and confidence in their children so that they never give up on their way, and are ready to face struggles in the real world. Take a look.

Nora Fatehi is an acclaimed dancer and has appeared in a number of songs in films. Nora Fatehi has featured in films like Mr. X, Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Marjaavaan and many more. Nora was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D, in which she starred alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, and played one of the lead characters. Nora Fatehi will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. She will also appear in a special appearance in the upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2.

