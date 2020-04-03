Nora Fatehi's Social Media Is Proof That She Shares Good Rapport With Co-stars

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is known for her incredible dance moves and acting skills. She has appeared in numerous successful flicks including Bharat, Stree, Bahubali and Batla House, among others. Fatehi is also a social media personality, who is known for her splendid dance videos and photos. She is quite active on Instagram and TikTok and engages with her fans through stupendous posts. Nora Fatehi also clicks and posts photos with Bollywood celebrities, which prove that she shares a good rapport with them.

Nora Fatehi’s photos with her co-stars

1. Nora Fatehi’s photos with Varun Dhawan

Fatehi starred in Street Dancer 3D with actor Varun Dhawan. The duo has shared incredible pictures and stills from the flick on their official Instagram page. Have a look at some of their best photos.

2. Nora Fatehi’s photos with Shraddha Kapoor

Nora Fatehi’s Instagram is brimming with her adorable pictures alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The trio collaborated in Street Dancer 3D. Moreover, they posted beautiful and hilarious photos on their social media, while creating wondrous memories.

3. Sharing frame with her Pachtaoge co-star

Nora Fatehi shared her photos with Vicky Kaushal. They worked together in a popular Hindi song, titled Pachtaoge. This number garnered immense appreciation for its lyrics and video accompanying the song.

