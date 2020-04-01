Nora Fatehi Shares Hilarious Meme On Her, Fans Say 'everyone Will Be This Post Lockdown'

The Coronavirus outbreak has not only taken a toll on the daily lives of people around the world but also compelled Bollywood celebs to spend time indoors and practise social distancing. It is not surprising to see the stars of Bollywood do something new to keep their fans enthralled during the lockdown. Speaking of which, Street Dancer 3D actor Nora Fatehi shows the sporty side of her by sharing a hilarious meme about herself and fans couldn't agree more.

Nora Fatehi shares hilarious meme about herself

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Nora Fatehi shared a rib-tickling meme about herself that has the caption, "Leaving my home for the first time when the lockdown is over". Nora totally agrees with the meme and says, "Literally me once the lockdown is over and I can leave my house". Fans couldn't agree more as the Coronavirus lockdown has been made compulsory now for the citizens to contain the spread of the virus.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Goes Shirtless & Grooves To Salman Khan's Song In True Bhaijaan Style; Watch

Also Read | Watch: Nora Fatehi Reveals Her Plans Of Stepping Out Once Lockdown Is Lifted

Fans react to Nora Fatehi's video

Also Read | Nora Fatehi Shares Throwback Video Of Dancing With Little Girl, Fans Ask, 'who Was Better'

Earlier this week, Nora Fatehi also shared another video verbalizing her concern about the current pandemic and the Coronavirus lockdown in the country. Through the video, she had encouraged fans to remain calm during this situation and also not to panic. The actor also advised to keep a check on the mental health and be cautious about the pandemic.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar And Nora Fatehi Songs That Created Magic Onscreen | Here's The List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.