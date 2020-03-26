Here's How Nora Fatehi Keeps Fans Updated About Her Latest Gigs And Performances

Nora Fatehi is one of the most prominent and talented dancers of Bollywood who has always stunned the audience with her dance moves in movies like Stree, Bahubali, Bharat, Kick 2, Sher, and many more. Nora Fatehi recently performed at the L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris, leaving the audience mesmerised with her stunning dance moves and gave an exclusive Bollywood show.

The amazing dancer is also an avid social media user. She keeps on updating her Instagram page with some mind-blowing stage performances and pictures that are loved by her fans. So, let’s take a look at her number one stage performances that she has posted on her Instagram.

Here’s an amazing site at Nora Fatehi’s dance moves at several stage performances-

Nora Fatehi performing on the stage with DJ Snake at an amazing Sunburn Festival in Bangalore along with an incredible crowd.

Image courtesy: @norafatehi

Nora Fatehi posted this small part of her Olympia Paris exclusive Bollywood performance which she killed with her amazing moves.

Heres a small preview of my EPIC show in Olympia Paris! It was a FULL HOUSE! The crowd was outstanding and my dancers and entire team KILLED it! Ill be posting more from the show stay tuned! More to come 🙌🏽🤩 #pepeta

Image courtesy: @norafatehi

The actor performing on her very popular song 'Garmi' at the award function with the talented Varun

Dhawan.

Image courtesy: @norafatehi

Nora Fatehi performing on all her hit songs from 2019 at the award function. The show was lit and the actor rocked the performance in front of a huge audience.

Image courtesy: @norafatehi

This was one of the most loved dance performances of Nora Fatehi that she posted as a throwback video on the International dance day.

This dance piece forever changed me as a performer! It taught me resilience body control, patience grace and how to give a performance under extreme pressure! I learnt a new dance style, tango,under 24 hours! I got to mix both indian and latino art in one dance performance! I loved everything about this performance! I was lucky enough to have this experience with @cornelr2090 ! This changed me forever! Happy international dance day everyone ! I wanted to share this throwback with all of you! ❤️🥰🙏🏽 #internationaldanceday #dance #danceforlife #dancelove

Image courtesy: @norafatehi

