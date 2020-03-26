Nora Fatehi Shares Throwback Video Of Dancing With Little Girl, Fans Ask, 'who Was Better'

Nora Fatehi oozes with boldness and stunning looks in most of her appearances in her film’s characters. From her portrayal of Mia in Street Dancer 3D to her role in Bharat as Sophia, she is known for her chicness. However, in the following throwback video, Nora Fatehi is in her best cuteness avatar. She is dancing alongside a little girl and fans are losing their calm over the cuteness in the video. Some are cheering the little girl by saying that she did better.

In the video, Nora Fatehi is dressed in a white wedding gown, a theme for the shooting they were doing at the location. Nora is wearing a headgear and looks pretty. On the other hand, the little girl is also wearing a white frock similar to Nora’s. Nora is holding her phone and plays the song Dilbar Dilbar, which is her popular number. The little girl then follows the steps of the dancer and actor. Nora is seen guiding the girl throughout the video.

Check out the Dilbar Dilbar video shared by Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi shared the throwback video on her Instagram. She wrote the caption, “Throwback time...me in malta with this cutie pie dancing like its no body’s business 🥰😍 #tb.” Nora Fatehi’s adorable video with the kid invited a lot of comments from her followers of twelve million and counting. Some couldn’t get enough of the cuteness of the two.

One keen fan was enthusiastic to know, “Who did it better?” The video was definitely a win after reading all the comments. Some fans found it cute that the little girl is following Nora's dance steps.

Check out the reactions on the Dilbar Dilbar video shared by Nora Fatehi on her Instagram

Snippet Credits: Nora Fatehi Instagram

