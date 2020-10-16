Nora Fatehi Channels Her Inner Unicorn In 'Nach Meri Rani', Shares Glimpse

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has been busy promoting her upcoming collaboration with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. Recently, she took to social media and shared a picture of herself through her official Instagram handle. It features the actor posing in a shimmery silver ensemble, while she has sported violet hair in the latest look. Here are further details about Nora Fatehi’s outfit in the recent post on the photo-sharing platform. Check out:

Nora Fatehi channels her inner unicorn in Nach Meri Rani

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself through her official handle on October 16, 2020, Friday. The picture features her in a shimmery monotone ensemble. She has paired a sequinned closed-neck blouse with a similar-shaded skirt, flaunting her toned midriff. Nora Fatehi has styled her wavy hair with purple highlights. For a rounded off look, she has opted for minimal makeup with a pink-lip shade and opted for no-accessories with her attire.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Nora Fatehi wrote the name of her upcoming song with a unicorn emoticon and tagged her stylists. The actor penned, “Nach Meri Rani.. ðŸ¦„ @visualaffairs_va @marcepedrozo @manekaharisinghani”. Check out Nora Fatehi’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform.

Response to Nora Fatehi's Instagram photo

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Nora Fatehi received more than 4,32,000 likes and over 3130 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers and fellow celebrities of the star shared their response to the picture. Many among them appreciated the actor’s look by calling her gorgeous, and beautiful. On the other hand, several people took to the comment section and expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, hugs, roses, kisses, and fire, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Nora Fatehi’s recent look that you must check out right away.

