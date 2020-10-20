Nora Fatehi & Guru Randhawa Share Quirky Video As 'Naach Meri Rani' Releases; Watch

Garmi fame Nora Fatehi took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, to share a quirky video of her and Guru Randhawa revealing that the song Naach Meri Rani is out. The duo shared a 20-second video where they can be seen entertaining and revealing details about the song. Fans have been flooding the comment section with praise and showering lots of love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora Fatehi shared a video with singer Guru Randhawa were they revealed about their latest Naach Meri Rani is out. The 20-second video starts off with Guru dropping the bomb that the song Naach Meri Rani is finally out. Soon after he reveals about it, Nora goes on to sing the song in the background. Then she says that she is trying to sing like Guru and continues singing. Guru then joins in and says that he is trying to dance like Nora and shakes a leg. Guru later tells fans to tune in whenever they have the time to do so. The video ends by Nora revealing her favourite line in the song.

Along with the video, Nora also penned a sweet note in the comment section. She wrote, "We love u guys so much! #Naachmerirani @gururandhawa". Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this quirky video, fans could not stop gushing over it in the comment section. The post shared by the actor went on to receive several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to praise the song, while some went all gaga over the video. Some were also left speechless after watching the video and they commented with lots of happy emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

About the song

One of the most awaited songs titled Naach Meri Rani featuring Nora Fatehi and Punjab's famous singer Guru Randhawa has been released by T-Series. The song has received over four and a half lakh views until now. In the song, Nora is seen essaying the role of a robot, which is being assembled by Guru Randhawa. The song is penned by Tanishk Bagchi and it has been garnering mixed reviews from fans. Watch the video below.

