Nora Fatehi Shakes A Leg With Pal Marce On A Beach In Goa; Says 'living My Best Life'

Nora Fatehi recently took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing on the beach. The actor is seen dancing on the beats of Tetema by Diamond Platnumz with Marce Pedrozo. With a background of beach water, Nora Fatehi is seen enjoying herself as she danced in the sand. She was spotted wearing an orange bikini with a white embroidered long top.

Not to miss, Nora Fatehi’s white hat that gave major beach look vibes and made her look even more gorgeous. The actor posted the video with the caption, “Aaaayyyy issa vibe ðŸ”¥ ðŸ”¥ #livingmybestlife

@marcepedrozo ðŸ˜„ðŸ˜„”. Fans in huge numbers appreciated Nora Fatehi’s video by dropping several heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Nora Fatehi's Instagram video.

Nora Fatehi papped on sets

In the recent past, a video of Nora Fatehi from a shooting session in Mumbai was recently posted by paparazzi Manav Manglani on Instagram. In the video posted, the actor is seen exiting her vanity van with her team as she heads towards the shooting location. She is seen holding one of her team members' hands for support. She sweetly waves at the camera with a smile across her face, while she walks to the venue.

In the video, Nora Fatehi is seen dressed in a shimmery golden outfit. The semi-formal outfit is a co-ord set with a full sleeve long blouse and a short skirt. The outfit is also complemented with a few sequin-studded golden buttons. For makeup, Nora Fatehi opted for a bright red lip colour that makes the golden outfit look more vibrant and elegant. The outfit was paired with black stilettoes, adding a contrasting effect to the attire. Her hair was tied up in a half pony with a few stray strands outlining her face. Have a look at Nora Fatehi’s shimmery golden look.

Nora Fatehi joined the judges' panel of India's Best Dancer after Malaika Arora was tested COVID-19 positive earlier in September. On October 3, the actor penned a heartfelt note as she bid adieu to the dance reality show. During her presence in the show, Nora Fatehi was seen dancing and having fun with judges and contestants on the sets of India's Best Dancer. The actor also posted several videos and pictures while she was judging the show.

