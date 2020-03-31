"I Was Cheated Out Of 20 Lakhs" Claims Nora Fatehi; Read Her Statement Here

Nora Fatehi is one of the most prominent and talented dancers of Bollywood who has always stunned the audience with her dance moves. She is also a Bollywood actor who has appeared in many Bollywood films. The popular movies of Bollywood that include Nora Fatehi are Batla House, Stree, Bahubali, Bharat, Kick 2, Sher and many more.

Nora Fatehi recently performed at the L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris. She stunned everyone with her dance moves and gave an exclusive Bollywood show. The amazing dancer who amazed everyone with her sizzling dance moves in several dance numbers is also an avid social media user. However, recently, she reportedly claimed that she was cheated and bullied because of her lack of knowledge of the Hindi language. She reportedly claimed that people fooled her and cheated her of Rs 20 lakhs in the initial years of her Hindi film industry.

When Nora Fatehi was cheated out of ₹ 20 lakhs and her passport was stolen-

Also read | Here's How Nora Fatehi Keeps Fans Updated About Her Latest Gigs And Performances

Nora Fatehi claimed that the agency that got her from Canada to India fooled her of Rs 20 lakhs rupees. While talking to a leading media Nora said that

“Life for foreigners in India is very difficult. We go through a lot and people don’t even know. They take our money. It’s happened to me. I remember my first agency who got me here from Canada. They were really aggressive in terms of behaviour and I didn’t feel like I was guided the right way. So I wanted to leave them and in order to do that, they told me ‘we are not going to give you your money’ And I lost ₹ 20 lakhs at that time, which I had made from my ad campaigns. But I thought sacrificing it would be for a bigger picture.”

Also read | Nora Fatehi Shares Throwback Picture From Her Vacation Days

In an interview with a leading daily, Nora said that

“I started learning Hindi but the auditions were very traumatic for me. I wasn’t really mentally prepared and I made a fool of myself. People were really unforgiving. They wouldn’t just be mean; they would laugh in front of my face as if I’m some circus. They would bully me. It was humiliating. I used to cry while travelling back to my home. There was this one casting agent who once told me, ‘We don’t need you here. Go back’. I’ll never forget that.”

Also read | Nora Fatehi's Monochrome Pictures That Will Give You Vintage Vibes

Nora Fatehi, the leading Bollywood dancer added to her words and also claimed that her roommates once stole her passport. She said in the interview that,

“Losing money is only one thing. Eight more girls were present with me in the flat where I was living. I had to share an apartment with 8 girls. I walked into this apartment, I was shocked and I was freaking out. My roommates stole my passport one day, I had to leave India and go back to Canada for a while”

Also read | Nora Fatehi's Fabulous Dance Videos On Her Social Media Which Are Truly Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.