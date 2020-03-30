Nora Fatehi's Monochrome Pictures That Will Give You Vintage Vibes

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is known for her stunning dance moves, besides acting finesse. She has appeared in various flicks including Bharat, Satyamev Jayate, and Stree, to name a few. Moreover, Fatehi is quite popular on social media. She keeps engaging with her followers by posting dance video clips and gorgeous photos regularly. Therefore, we have compiled some of her most beautiful monochrome pictures that you must check out:

Nora Fatehi’s best monochrome photos

1. A Flowy gown

Nora Fatehi has shared a series on monochrome photos on her official Instagram page. She has donned a dark shaded flowy gown featuring ruffles and a plunging neckline. Fatehi has kept her wavy hair open with this look.

2. A classic jumpsuit

Fatehi has donned a classic leather-textured jumpsuit in this look. She has worn an oversized jacket and a pair of boots with this outfit. She has also accessorized statement earrings, neckpiece and an LV bag for a rounded-off look.

3. A still from Pachtaoge

This monochrome photo is a part of Nora Fatehi’s popular music video Pachtaoge. She featured alongside Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal in the song. She is wearing a strappy dress and has completed her look with studs and middle-parted hair.

