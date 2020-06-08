Nora Fatehi’s Fan Questions Her About Her Obsession With ‘Pooja’ & She Has An Epic Reply

The 'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi enjoys a massive fan-following on social media. Not only due to her scintillating dance skills, but Nora Fatehi is also winning hearts on social media for her quirky and hilarious posts. Recently, one of Nora Fatehi's fans decoded this hilarious thing about her posts for which the actor had an epic reply.

Nora Fatehi's fan asked her if she is 'obsessed' with Pooja when it comes to her posts. For the unversed, Nora Fatehi recently made her own rendition of the infamous 'Pooja What is This Behaviour' video which went viral and featured an ugly argument between Bigg Boss contestant Pooja Mishra and Shonali Nagrani.

Nora Fatehi gives a hilarious reply to a fan

Nora Fatehi's video left her fans in splits and left them wanting for more. Recently, the actor took to her social media to share a stunning picture of herself. In the picture, Nora Fatehi can be seen in a full-sleeve black crop top which she has paired up with a shimmery pencil skirt. Nora Fatehi also had a whacky caption with the post.

She captioned it saying, 'Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with, U got to keep me focused, U want it? Say So.' Taking a dig at her caption, one of the fans was quick to comment on the post saying, 'You want it? Are you asking for it? Why are all the posts related to Pooja'?' and Nora Fatehi was immediate to reply to the fan. Take a look at Nora Fatehi's post and the fan's comment on it.

Nora Fatehi has been treating her fans with some entertaining quirky videos

The Batla House actor replied to the fan's question saying, "I swear its all in your head, you need help". This epic banter left all her fans in splits. They may surely be waiting for more such funny videos on Nora's social media. The Street Dancer 3D actor has been entertaining her fans with these rib-tickling videos of hers.

She also shared some earlier videos wherein she could be seen taking a dig at girls who drool over men in Tik Tok. Nora Fatehi also shared a video wherein she could be seen declaring that she would now start using the year, 2020, as an abusive word for the many misfortunes it is bringing with it.

