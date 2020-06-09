Nora Fatehi Has A Hilarious 'new' Translation Of ‘After Corona’, See Pic

Nora Fatehi has won over Bollywood with her impressive dance moves and unmissable screen presence. The actor has millions of followers on her social media handles where she keeps her fans entertained with the hilarious posts and quirky stories. The Canadian dancer recently posted a hilarious translation of ‘After corona’ on her Instagram story which all her fans must check out.

Nora Fatehi Instagram translation of 'Post Corona'

Nora Fatehi took a dig at the pandemic and shared a light-hearted meme. The meme read, “After Corona is the new InshaAllah”. Inshaallah means ‘if Allah wills it’, and the actor was trying to underline the similarity of how ‘after Corona’ is being used the same way as Inshaallah is used. The actor in the post hints at people's plans in the post-COVID 19 time or when the pandemic is over.

What has Nora been up to during the lockdown?

Nora Fatehi has been doing her bit to keep her fans updated with her daily life during the lockdown. The actor regularly posted dance videos, lip-sync videos and gorgeous selfies of herself. She tries to motivate her fans to stay fit even during the lockdown and take precautions every time they step out. The actor would urge her fans to stay indoors and practice social distancing.



On the work front

Nora Fatehi was last seen in the dance movie Street Dancer 3D which was directed by Remo D’Souza. The film starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva in pivotal roles. Nora Fatehi too portrayed an important character in the movie and amazed her fans with her splendid dance moves in the movie. The movie was well-received by fans and critics alike.

Nora Fatehi will be next seen in the action drama movie Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film has been directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subash along with Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release in August 2020.

Image Credits: Nora Fatehi Instagram

