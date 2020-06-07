Nora Fatehi has appeared in several movies of different languages. She gained huge popularity in South India through her performances in songs from movies like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Kick 2. The participant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa also appeared in several Bollywood films including Satyamev Jayate, where she made a special appearance in the song titled Dilbar, which grabbed over 335 million views on YouTube. There is yet another song of hers, titled Pepeta, that crossed over 35 million views on YouTube. Nora Fatehi showed huge support to her fans who danced to her Pepeta song on Instagram:

Times when Nora Fatehi supported her fans who danced to Pepeta song

Nora Fatehi is considered to be one of the rising stars in Hindi films. She is also widely appreciated for her dancing abilities. The singer took away her fans' breath with her mindblowing moves in Pepeta. Nora Fatehi shared a video of Tanvi Gadkari dancing to the quirky beats of Pepeta. Nora reposted the video of Garmi dancer, Tanvi Gadkari dancing all the way from Dubai. She even reposted yet another video of Tanvi Karekar, who is a popular dancer and choreographer dancing in a unique style of Bharatnatyam to Pepeta. Check out the reposts:

The song has been winning hearts of millions for the outfit, the unique music, and the dancing style of Nora Fatehi. It is a unique mix of styles and various genres that are all combined together. The lyrics and catchy rhythm of the song gained massive attention from fans. Nora actively supported all her fans who danced to Pepeta. Her music video seems to have crossed geographical boundaries as she shared videos of dancers from different parts of the world like Kenya and Japan.

The music video gives beach vibes and the dancehall is very unique and quirky. The song is sung by Nora Fatehi and Ray Vanny and music is composed by S2Kizzy and Tizaf Mochine. The lyrics for the song are penned by RayVanny, Raja Kumari and Amaar baz & Ebraheem Baggash. The dance has been choreographed by Rajit Dev. Nora Fatehi even made her appearance in Street Dancer 3D. She shared a video of one of the actors from Street Dancer 3D, Shashank Dongra dancing to her Pepeta song.

