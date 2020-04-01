When Nora Fatehi Was Pranked By Tulsi Kumar; See The Hilarious Video

Bollywood celebrities are known to play pranks on each other. They have fun moments on the sets of a movie. The previous year, Indian singer Tulsi Kumar pulled a prank on Nora Fatehi. She slayed with her sense of humour and managed to create an unforgettable memory. Read on to know more details:

Tulsi Kumar plays a hilarious prank on Nora Fatehi

Tulsi Kumar sang the remake of Saki Saki from the film Musafir. She sang the song for the John Abraham starrer Batla House. Right after its release, O Saki Saki took the internet by storm. It received mixed reviews because of the newly infused twist, which also added glory to the original song.

The ace singer planned to play a prank on Nora Fatehi. She made her talk to artist Rohit Gupta, who is known for his realistic mimicry of Sanjay Dutt. They also created a video of the same. In it, Tulsi Kumar can be seen calling Nora Fatehi and telling her that Sanjay Dutt is upset with her. She hands over the phone to Rohit Gupta, who talks like Dutt.

This was followed by a hilarious and memorable moment. During the phone call, Nora Fatehi was quite scared. This also made her do the track’s hook step on the call.

Therefore, Tulsi Kumar was perfect in pulling Nora Fatehi’s leg. With the assistance of her friend Rohit Gupta, she managed to pull the latter’s leg. Have a look at the video featuring that funny moment.

Here's the fun video:

