When Nora Fatehi Was Pranked By Tulsi Kumar; See The Hilarious Video

Bollywood News

Nora Fatehi was pranked by Tulsi Kumar after the release of her latest song 'O Saki Saki' from' Batla House'. Have a look at the hilarious video.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nora Fatehi

Bollywood celebrities are known to play pranks on each other. They have fun moments on the sets of a movie. The previous year, Indian singer Tulsi Kumar pulled a prank on Nora Fatehi. She slayed with her sense of humour and managed to create an unforgettable memory. Read on to know more details:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Tulsi Kumar plays a hilarious prank on Nora Fatehi

Tulsi Kumar sang the remake of Saki Saki from the film Musafir. She sang the song for the John Abraham starrer Batla House. Right after its release, O Saki Saki took the internet by storm. It received mixed reviews because of the newly infused twist, which also added glory to the original song. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tulsi Kumar (@tulsikumar15) on

The ace singer planned to play a prank on Nora Fatehi. She made her talk to artist Rohit Gupta, who is known for his realistic mimicry of Sanjay Dutt. They also created a video of the same. In it, Tulsi Kumar can be seen calling Nora Fatehi and telling her that Sanjay Dutt is upset with her. She hands over the phone to Rohit Gupta, who talks like Dutt. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

This was followed by a hilarious and memorable moment. During the phone call, Nora Fatehi was quite scared. This also made her do the track’s hook step on the call. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tulsi Kumar (@tulsikumar15) on

Therefore, Tulsi Kumar was perfect in pulling Nora Fatehi’s leg. With the assistance of her friend Rohit Gupta, she managed to pull the latter’s leg. Have a look at the video featuring that funny moment. 

Also read: Watch: Nora Fatehi Reveals Her Plans Of Stepping Out Once Lockdown Is Lifted

Also read: Nora Fatehi Shares Hilarious Meme On Her, Fans Say 'everyone Will Be This Post Lockdown'

Here's the fun video:

Also read: "I Was Cheated Out Of 20 Lakhs" Claims Nora Fatehi; Read Her Statement Here

Also read: Was Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi' Hook Step Copied From Govinda's Song From 'Raja Babu'?

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
