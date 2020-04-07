Nora Fatehi's Charming Smile In All THESE Pictures Will Surely Steal Your Heart

Nora Fatehi is one of the most talented dancers of Bollywood who has always stunned the audience with her dance moves. She is also a Bollywood actor who has appeared in many Bollywood films. The popular movies that feature Nora Fatehi are Batla House, Stree, Bahubali, Bharat, Kick 2, Sher and many more.

Also read | Nora Fatehi Stars In The Hilarious 'Coronasito' Version Of Fonsi's Song 'Despacito'

Nora Fatehi recently performed at the L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris, stunning the audience with her exquisite dance moves and gave an exclusive Bollywood show. The amazing dancer who bowled over everyone with her sizzling dance moves in several dance numbers is also an avid social media user. She keeps on updating her Instagram page with some mind-blowing pictures, flaunting her killer smile. Below, we have compiled a few for you-

Nora Fatehi looks adorable in these smiling face pictures-

Nora Fatehi's beautiful smiling face in this Indian traditional avatar looks amazing.

Image courtesy: @norafatehi

Nora's stunning smile stealing our hearts as she looks really stunning in this traditional attire.

Image courtesy: @norafatehi

Also read | Nora Fatehi's Photos With Varun Dhawan That You Should Not Miss; See Here

Nora Fatehi laughing her heart out at this TV show, she is wearing a light pink off-shoulder short dress.

Image courtesy: @norafatehi

Nora Fatehi stealing the hearts of her fans at this stage show, she captioned the picture saying,

Rehearsals done! Next, Catch us Tonight, , performing live in Agadir marina for La Tolerance for the first time together! Rendez vous a tous et a toutes ce soir à la marina d’Agadir à partir de 20h 😍🔥🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🔥🔥❤️❤️

@fnaire_official @tizafmohcine @mennani_khalifa @achrafaarab1 @amine_el_hannaoui @bassimbendell @leconcertpourlatolerance

Image courtesy: @norafatehi

Nora Fatehi's Instagram is just amazing to watch, this is one of her amazing happy face looks in which she is wearing a denim jacket.

Image courtesy: @norafatehi

Also read | Nora Fatehi Does Not Shy Away From Posting Memes On Herself On Her Social Media

Nora Fatehi looking really cute in this picture, her smile is just killing the fans and she also captioned the picture saying,

Noriana trying to be cute 🥰🤓😛

#newpic

@rahuljhangiani

@tanghavri

@marcepedrozo

Image courtesy: @norafatehi

Nora Fatehi shining like a flower in this adorable picture and floral attire.

Image courtesy: @norafatehi

Nora Fatehi flaunting her stunning fit body and cute smile in this picture. Have a look at the picture and it's the caption,

Who wants to be my Valentine? 😍

📷 @mohamedsaadstudio

Image courtesy: @norafatehi

Also read | When Nora Fatehi Was Pranked By Tulsi Kumar; See The Hilarious Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.