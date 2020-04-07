Nora Fatehi's Charming Smile In All THESE Pictures Will Surely Steal Your Heart

Nora Fatehi is one of the most talented dancers of Bollywood who has always stunned the audience with her dance moves. She is also a Bollywood actor who has appeared in many Bollywood films. The popular movies that feature Nora Fatehi are Batla House, Stree, Bahubali, Bharat, Kick 2, Sher and many more.
Nora Fatehi recently performed at the L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris, stunning the audience with her exquisite dance moves and gave an exclusive Bollywood show. The amazing dancer who bowled over everyone with her sizzling dance moves in several dance numbers is also an avid social media user. She keeps on updating her Instagram page with some mind-blowing pictures, flaunting her killer smile. Below, we have compiled a few for you-
Rehearsals done! Next, Catch us Tonight, , performing live in Agadir marina for La Tolerance for the first time together! Rendez vous a tous et a toutes ce soir à la marina d’Agadir à partir de 20h 😍🔥🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🔥🔥❤️❤️
@fnaire_official @tizafmohcine @mennani_khalifa @achrafaarab1 @amine_el_hannaoui @bassimbendell @leconcertpourlatolerance
Noriana trying to be cute 🥰🤓😛
#newpic
@rahuljhangiani
@tanghavri
@marcepedrozo
Who wants to be my Valentine? 😍
📷 @mohamedsaadstudio
