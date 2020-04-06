Nora Fatehi Stars In The Hilarious 'Coronasito' Version Of Fonsi's Song 'Despacito'

Along with netizens, celebrities are trying their best to keep themselves and their fans entertained during the tough times of Coronavirus lockdown in the country. While some are sharing their hobbies and daily activities with their followers on social media, others are resorting to creating funny content to bring about a burst of hearty laughter. Recently, an addition to the latter was Nora Fatehi who created a hilarious meme out of the song Despacito incorporating herself into every scene.

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram account to create a hilarious video of herself. She incorporated her face into the Despacito music video even adding it on Fonsi's body. Along with this, she also added a hilarious caption which read, "Nora Fonsi feat. Noriana in Coronasito 🔥🔥😅😅 This party lit AF aayyy🔥💃🏾

#shitisgettingreal #quarantine".

Also Read: Jamie Lever Is A Pro At Social Distancing Since Childhood & This Post Proves It; See Here

Also Read: Bella Hadid Turns To Candle-making To Pass Time During Coronavirus Lockdown

Fans seem to be rolling with laughter after Nora Fatehi's Despacito stint. Many have commented with the laughter emoji while others commented with the fire emoji to appreciate Nora's gesture. Take a look:

Also Read: Bella Hadid Spends Time With Her Farm Friends During Coronavirus Quarantine

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Spends Some Quality Time With His "fans" During Coronavirus Lockdown

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna Nails The Planks In Her Latest Instagram Video Amid Lockdown; See Here

Here's what other celebrities are up to during quarantine

Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey Take Online Classes Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Also Read: Grocery Shopping Tips To Avoid Getting Infected By Coronavirus When Out To Buy Necessities

Also Read: Louis Tomlinson Postpones World Tour, Says Safety Of Crew And Fans Comes First

Also Read: Tom Holland Is Unable To Get Out Of His Spiderman Avatar; Wears A T-shirt Doing Handstand

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.