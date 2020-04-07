Nora Fatehi's Throwback Picture From Malta Gives Just The Perfect Summer Vibes, See Pic

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood actors are encouraging their fans to stay at home and make the most out of this quarantine period. During this time, social media has played a very important role as the actors are able to reach out to their fans. One of these actors is Nora Fatehi. Nora is popularly known for her fantastic dance moves in several Bollywood dance songs. Recently, actor Nora Fatehi has shared a throwback picture on her social media account.

Street Dancer 3D actor Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture. From the picture, it looks like Nora Fatehi is remembering her vacation days during this Coronavirus lockdown. In the picture, Nora Fatehi is posing in the streets of Malta, Europe.

Check out the Throwback picture posted by Nora Fatehi

In the picture, Nora Fatehi has donned floral top and shorts. The actor has accessorized her outfit with hoop earrings and red wedges. The 28-year-old actor has left her hair open as she poses for the picture. Nora Fatehi is sporting her tan look in the picture. Nora Fatehi captioned the picture as "I want that tan back 🏝#malta .."

Several fans of Nora Fatehi commented on this picture. The picture has garnered about 4 lakh likes in just about 2 hours. Here is a look at what the fans have commented on Nora Fatehi's throwback picture.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the dance film Street Dancer 3D. In the film, Nora Fatehi was sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Prabhudheva. The film received a great response from the audience. Nora Fatehi will be next seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

