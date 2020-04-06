Nora Fatehi Reveals Struggle In Early Days Of Career; Says 'I Worked As A Waitress'

Nora Fatehi garnered much attention in the last few years with her commendable dance moves and acting skills. The actor who shot to fame with her appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss has been through several obstacles to reach the heights. Recently, Nora Fatehi revealed some interesting facts about her early life and spoke about how she used to run her family at an early age.

Nora Fatehi was a guest at Komal Nahata’s chat show Starry Nights Gen Y. While in conversation with the host, Nora Fatehi revealed that she started working at a very young age. She said that her first ever job was at a retail store as a sales associate in a mall. Since the mall was right next to her school, she used to finish her classes and go there to work. Revealing her age, she said she was sixteen and she had to work as her family was going through several financial issues.

The actor added that she was supposed to be the one to stand for her family and be the breadwinner. Furthermore, Nora Fatehi said that she worked in a men’s apparel store for some time. After that, she worked as a waitress in a restaurant and bars. The actor added she also worked in a telemarketing office and had spent some time of her life selling lottery tickets. She further said that she worked on commission and even at McDonald's.

Nora Fatehi began her career with Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Later, Fatehi appeared in item numbers for movies such as Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. In December 2015, Nora Fatehi entered the Bigg Boss house, which was in its ninth season, as a wild card entrant. She spent 3 weeks inside the house until she got evicted in the 12th week (Day 83). She was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2016. In February 2019, she signed a contract with the record label T-Series as an exclusive artist and will feature on their upcoming films, music videos, web series, and web movies. She then appeared in the 2020 dance film Street Dancer 3D.

