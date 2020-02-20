'Its Only A Start,' Says Nora Fatehi On Reaching Her Goals & Performing Internationally

Nora Fatehi is a brilliant dancer, actor and model. Her recent stint in Street Dancer 3D was well appreciated by fans. Even though the Pepeta dancer debuted in 2014 in Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans, she gained true recognition with the song Dilbar from the John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate in 2018.

Since then, she has been starring in many new projects. Off late, the diva is busy broadening her horizons with international projects as well. If reports are to be believed, Nora is all set to perform at the L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, Paris.

Performing at the L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix is monumental for Nora Fatehi as popular celebrities and singers like Madona, Janet Jackson, Pink Floyd, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and The Beatles have showcased their art at the said venue. In an interview with a news publication, Nora Fatehi revealed that she is feeling like it is a dream, she wants to pinch herself to realise that it is actually happening.

The dancer added that it is a great honour to be on the same stage where iconic singers and bands like The Beatles and Madonna have performed. She speaks reminiscing the older days and said that her journey from being a dancer in school, to growing and performing at the L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix is "such a dream". Nora Fatehi is also excited to dance at the massive stage in front of hundreds.

Check out what she shared on her IG:

Nora Fatehi will be performing on February 20, 2020. She revealed in the interview that she will be essaying a combination of urban Bollywood and Arabic styles, which will include her signature steps from the song Dilbar. Further in the interview, she added that the dancing and stage if finally happening to her after a long period of struggle.

However, the actor wants to grow from here on. She believes that there are many things in store for her. She added that she is finally achieving the goals she aimed for and this is only the start.

