'It Is A Dream Come True,' Says Nora Fatehi On Performing At Olympia In Paris

Actor Nora Fatehi, who recently enamoured fans with her amazing performance in Street Dancer 3D, is now going to perform at the Olympia in Paris. Other than being a renowned actor, Nora Fatehi is also a talented and acclaimed dancer, and she will soon show off her moves to the world in Paris. This marks the first time that a Bollywood star would perform at the Olympia, one of the most iconic and prestigious concerts in the world.

Olympia has featured some of the most popular celebrities from Hollywood, including Madonna, The Beatles, Janet Jackson, Pink Floyd, Beyonce, and Taylor Swift.

However, 2020 will be the first time that a Bollywood star will make an appearance on the stage of Olympia. She will dance on several of her hit Bollywood songs, such as Dilbar, Saki Saki, Kamariaya, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani and Garmi. She will also perform with renowned artist Fnaire, who she had previously collaborated with on the Arabic version of Dilbar.

In a press release, Nora Fatehi revealed how excited she was to perform at the Olympia. She said, "It’s a huge honour and achievement at such an early stage in my career. From performing as a child on my school stage to performing on such a huge prestigious international stage is a dream come true."

Nora Fatehi also stated that she had always wanted her own powerful singing Dance act and that she was ecstatic that it was finally happening.

"My performance is a fusion of urban Bollywood and Arabic styles on all my hit songs from Bollywood and my very own international track Pepeta and Arabic Dilbar! I'm finally reaching my goals to spread my talent and presence on international platforms and this is just the beginning," Nora Fatehi stated excitedly.

Olympia is set to start on February 20, 2020. For the first time in the history of the event, the show is being planned by teams from India and Morocco.

