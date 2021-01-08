Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Post-workout Glow After A Strenuous Workout Session | Watch

Street Dancer 3D actor, Nora Fatehi's love for fitness has not been a secret from the world. The credit for Nora's enviably toned physique undeniably goes to hours of grinding hard at the gym and strenuous dance rehearsals. Yesterday, the Saki Saki fame took to her Instagram handle to flaunt her post-workout glow with fans as she relaxed on a yoga mat after a workout session.

Nora Fatehi post-workout video is all things stunning

While Nora Fatehi's fitness is admired by millions across the country, the Moroccan beauty also leaves no opportunities to shell out major fitness goals on social media by sharing videos of her workout sessions and post-workout pictures. Yesterday, i.e. January 7, 2021, the 28-year-old set social media ablaze by sharing a post-workout video of herself on her Instagram Stories. In the video shared by her, Nora looked nothing less than stunning as she flaunted her post-workout glow in a black vest as she relaxed on her yoga mat after a vigorous workout session.

Check out Nora Fatehi's Instagram Story below:

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently made headlines after her latest interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan did the rounds on social media. In her interview with Bebo on What Women Want Season 3, Nora spilt the beans about her initial years in the Hindi film industry and how the behaviour of many from the industry towards her have changed with her success. During her interaction with Kareena about breaking stereotypes, the dancer-actor spoke about the typecasting in Bollywood and how she broke several stereotypes about herself in the industry.

However, one segment of the interview became a hot topic of discussion among fans on social media. As Kareena and Nora discussed a lot of topics on the former's chat show, Nora shared one of her incidents with a casting director which left her heart-broken. The Dilbar girl revealed that a casting director had called Nora at her place just to yell at her and tell her that she was 'Talentless'. But, the 27-year-old expressed saying it was probably one of the driving forces for her to prove her mettle as a performer.

Watch the entire interview on YouTube below:

