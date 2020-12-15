Nora Fatehi Shoots An Exhausting Patriotic Sequence With Sanjay Dutt For Her Period Drama

The shoot for Bhuj: The Pride of India resumed in Hyderabad and actors have already started filming scenes. Actor Nora Fatehi shot for an extensive emotional sequence with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Nora Fatehi is popular for her peppy dance numbers in several Bollywood films. It will be a delight for her fans to watch her in a never-seen-before avatar for the upcoming periodic drama.

The awaited film includes an ensemble cast of actors like Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar amongst others. Nora Fatehi will be slipping into the character of a spy for this film and will be seen in a pivotal role, for which she has been prepping since long. She filmed the first sequence for the film and she shot an emotional sequence with actor Sanjay Dutt.

The details of the sequence and Nora's overall character are still kept under wraps, the scene is expected to be a heart-tugging patriotic sequence which was amongst the firsts for Nora Fatehi. It is also learnt that the 'Dilbar' fame actor managed to impress everyone on sets with her performance, including the veteran actor Sanjay Dutt.

The periodic war drama action film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who, with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapar. The film is shot in different locations and will be releasing on an OTT platform. Ajay Devgn will be seen in the character of a Squadron Leader while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as an Indian Army Scout.

