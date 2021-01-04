Nora Fatehi Stuns In A Shimmering Mermaid Bodycon Dress; Says 'New Year, New Me'

Popular artist Nora Fatehi, who has been gaining popularity in the Hindi film industry, recently shared her dazzling pictures for her fans through her social media handle. The moment she dropped in a few pictures and videos of her, all her fans couldn’t keep calm and poured in tons of love in the comments sections. Let’s take a look at Nora Fatehi’s Instagram updates and see how her fans reacted when they saw her in a dazzling avatar.

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a few photos and video clips of her in which she can be seen posing during a photo shoot wearing a stunning bodycon dress. In her latest video clip, she can be seen posing sensuously in a rose gold shimmering attire with her wavy hair. She added a caption stating ‘Snatched’ along with a winking emoji and fire and eye symbols. In her caption, she also gave credit to some of her team members including her designers, photographers, hairstylists, etc.

All the fans were thrilled to see her in this spectacularly glowing dress and took to her Instagram to applaud how sizzling she looked. Most of her fans swamped her comments section with tons of red heart emojis while others expressed their feelings by saying how they love her. Have a look at Nora Fatehi’s Instagram and see how she stunned her fans with her mesmerizing glittery avatar.



Nora Fatehi’s photos

Nora Fatehi also shared a couple of pictures in which she posted some of her close-up looks in her same shimmering attire. In her pictures, she can be seen with a stunning smokey eyed look with a brown coloured lip shade. In her second picture, she can also be seen wearing a beautiful ring on her index finger. Again, all her fans flooded her comments section with heart and fire emojis. Some of her fans also sent flying kiss emojis to her and mentioned how beautiful she looked.

Nora also added two of her pictures in her same attire and shared her final photoshoot look of her. She posted these photos recently on New Year and added in the caption, “New Year… New Me… Period”.

