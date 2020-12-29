Nora Fatehi 'can't Stop Dancing' To THIS Song And Introduces Fans To 'new Dancing Partner'

Nora Fatehi recently introduced everyone to her new dancer partner Arya, i.e. Kartik Aaryan. The Street Dancer 3D actor is currently jamming to Kartik Aaryan's newly-released single Nachunga Aise and shared her dance video of performing the hook step of the dance track with Arya. For the unversed, the peppy track featuring Kartik's digital avatar, Arya, had become the most-viewed video on YouTube worldwide in 24 hours from its release with over a whopping 18 million views.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi Shoots An Exhausting Patriotic Sequence With Sanjay Dutt For Her Period Drama

Nora Fatehi 'can’t stop dancing' to 'Nachunga Aise'

The current heartthrob of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan turned into his digital avatar Arya for the music video of Millind Gaba's dance number Nachunga Aise. The music video of the peppy track had premiered on YouTube ahead of Christmas on December 24, 2020, and has won netizens' hearts ever since its release. Now, joining the bandwagon of dancers who created their versions of dance videos on Nachunga Aise is the Dilbar fame Nora Fatehi.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi Is Glad That Remo D'Souza Is Recovering, Prays For His Family

Earlier today, Nora shared a video of herself performing the hook step of the 'catchy song' side by side the digital avatar of Kartik Aaryan, Arya. The actor-dancer was also all-praise about the newly-released Milind Gaba song and expressed 'can’t stop dancing to the catchy dance track'. In the video, the 28-year-old sported a white printed t-shirt with light-blue jeans and white sneakers as she danced to the tunes of Nachunga Aise alongside her 'new dancing partner'. Her caption read:

Hey guys! Meet my new dancing partner , Arya. Am really enjoying doing this cool hook step of his latest single #NachungaAise .I just can’t stop dancing to this catchy dance track, I just love it. Tune in! check out the song on youtube. (sic)

Check out Nora Fatehi's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Shows Excitement As He Is All Set To Bid Goodbye To The Year 2020; See Post

About 'Nachunga Aise'

The dance number Nachunga Aise is sung by popular Punjabi singer Millind Gaba while its music has been composed by Music MG, i.e. Millind himself. However, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Asli Gold and it is created by Om Raut. The music video of the song introducing Kartik Aaryan as Arya released on T-Series YouTube channel on December 24 and has garnered over an astonishing 32 million views within five days.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's 'Nachunga Aise' Song Directed By Om Raut Leaves Fans Impressed; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.