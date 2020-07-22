Nora Fatehi Goes Gaga Over A Marriage Proposal From Her Little Fan; Watch

Bollywood celebrity Nora Fatehi, who is known for stunning moves in hit songs, recently took to her social media handle to express her excitement over her little fan boy’s adorable comment on her. The little fanboy revealed in a video about his desire to marry her and Nora has a perfect reply to it.

The actor user recently tagged Nora in an adorable video where a little fanboy can be heard saying that he wants to marry the Dilbar girl (“Mujhe Dilbar wali ladki se shaadi karni hai"). Seeing this adorable video, Nora soon shared the video on her story saying, “Guys, that’s it!!! I found my husband. We getting married.” Watch the video below.

Apart from this little boy, Nora also goes on to enjoy a massive fan following. Netizens and fans often go on to share pictures of her on their respective social media handle. They also go on to pen sweet notes and messages giving all praise to the actor. Seeing Nora’s reply on this video, fans soon went on to add the video on their Insta stories and praised the actor for her comment.

Nora herself goes on to share several pictures, videos and much more on her social media handle. And by the looks of her social media handle, it seems like the celeb is very fond of children. Earlier to that video, Nora shared a video of her little fans who waited outside the sets so they could see her. And as soon the video started the Nora can be seen shaking a leg with these little ones. Along with the post, she also wrote, “By far the cutest thing ever. These cuties were waiting on the set of #streetdancer in the cold for a pic with their families and then one of the kids wanted to show me his moves to kamariya! Then we all danced to kamariya! Nothing brings me more joy than these innocent kids! I live for this.” Watch the video below.

On the work front

The dancer was last seen in Street Dancer 3D’s Garmi song where she was seen showing off some stunning movies. The song and Nora’s dancing skills were lauded by fans and viewers. She has currently been spending time at home due to the lockdown and is sharing several posts.

