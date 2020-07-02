Nora Fatehi Treats Her 14M Followers To A Throwback Video That Changed Her Life; Watch

Recently, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi bagged 14M followers on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. Celebrating the milestone, she treated her fans and followers with an old video which went viral back in 2018. In the video, Nora is seen performing belly dance in a stunning white-coloured outfit. In the caption, she revealed how that performance changed her life forever.

Instagramming her video, Nora Fatehi wrote a caption that read, "Celebrating 14 million with a Throw back of this video which changed my life forever!". Elaborating about the same, she further added, "Impromptu solo during my performance for Miss India awards 2018 Bangalore.. this video BROKE the internet and got me dilbar!". Giving an insight into her performance in the throwback video, Nora mentioned, "I Didn’t prepare for my solo , it was on the spot.. I was just feeling the music[heart-eyes and fire emoticon]".

READ | Nora Fatehi’s 'Saki Saki' Video ‘explodes’ On Internet, Hits 40 Million Views On Tik Tok

She further unveiled an interesting trivia about the song as she added, "And for goodluck i wore the same outfit in the dilbar video too [with a unicorn emoticon] / Thank u for 14million, what a journey [with a heart and amulet-eye emoticon]". The video garnered more than 168+ views within a few minutes and is still counting. Scroll down to watch the 2018's viral video, featuring Nora.

Nora Fatehi's belly dancing video

READ | Nora Fatehi Aces The 'Don't Leave Me Challenge', Fans Love It; Watch Video Here

Interestingly, the John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate, which released in 2018, featured Nora Fatehi in the popular dance number. Nora flaunted her belly dance moves on the song Dilbar, which was originally picturised on Sushmita Sen. As soon as the song was released, it broke all the records and topped various chartbusters. Though Nora was a known name, she bagged immense love and recognition through the song. After that, she featured in several dancing numbers, which were the recreated version of old songs such as Saki Saki and Pyar Do Pyar Lo.

READ | Nora Fatehi Completes The 'Gulabo Sitabo' Tongue-twister Challenge; See Video Here

On the work front

Nora Fatehi was last seen in the dance movie Street Dancer 3D, which was directed by Remo D’Souza. The film starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva in pivotal roles. Nora Fatehi too portrayed an important character in the movie and amazed her fans with her splendid dance moves in the movie. The movie was well-received by fans and critics alike.

Nora Fatehi will be next seen in the action drama movie Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film has been directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subash along with Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the upcoming flick will take an OTT release on Disney+Hotstar in July 2020.

READ | Nora Fatehi’s Fan Questions Her About Her Obsession With ‘Pooja’ & She Has An Epic Reply

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.