Nora Fatehi To Try Her Hand At Acting, Utilising Time In Lockdown To Get Better At It?

Nora Fatehi in Bollywood has managed to charm fans with her amazing dancing skills. The performer has gone on to give several hit songs in popular films and thus Nora Fatehi has become one of the most loved dancers in Bollywood. However, according to a report by a leading news portal, the actor is keen on trying acting very soon. Nora Fatehi has appeared in some films in which she has executed her acting chops, however, the actor is interested in exploring it further. According to the news portal, the actor is interested in widening her capabilities and will soon be doing a film in which she will be seen acting in it, according to a news portal.

Nora Fatehi may try her hand at acting soon

Nora Fatehi debuted in Bollywood with the film, Road: Tigers of the Sundarbans and has since then been one of the favourite dancers in Bollywood. A source told the news portal that despite Nora Fatehi being one of the best dancers in Bollywood, she wishes to try something even more challenging. The source continued to say that she will be seen acting in Bhuj: The Pride of India and those who watched her in the film were impressed by her acting skills. The source even claimed that Nora Fatehi has evolved as an actor too during her time in the industry, according to a news portal.

The source also told the portal that Nora Fatehi had landed a film role not too long ago. However, due to some date issues, the film was eventually passed on to Parineeti Chopra. The shoots for this film are yet to begin according to the news portal. The source also claimed that Nora Fatehi has been working a lot more on her acting ability during the lockdown to simply get better at it. Thus the dancer may soon be seen acting in a film and fans of Nora Fatehi will get to see a lot more of her on-screen. In the past, Nora Fatehi has performed on Garmi and Lagdi Lahore di from Street Dancer 3D, Dilbar from Satyamev Jayate, Kamariya from Stree, Ek toh kum zindagani from Marjavaan, Pachtaoge and many more.

