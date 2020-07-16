When Nora Fatehi Had To Practice More To 'clean Kicks' After First Rehearsal Of Saki Saki

Nora Fatehi gained huge popularity for her song, Saki Saki that was a part of John Abraham starrer Batla House. The song was an instant chartbuster. In a recent post on social media, Nora Fatehi celebrated the first anniversary of Saki Saki.

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi Treats Her 14M Followers To A Throwback Video That Changed Her Life; Watch

Nora Fatehi celebrates one year of Saki Saki

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi recently took to social media to celebrate the one year of her hit song, Saki Saki. The actor explained in the caption that the video is from the first time that she attempted her hand at doing the hook step. Even though the actor was doing it for the first time, she aced the step. Nora Fatehi looked at ease as she grooved to the song.

Nora Fatehi was dressed in an orange wrap-up skirt. She was also wearing a white crop blouse along with the skirt. The actor is seen in a no-makeup look as she rehearsed for Saki Saki.

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi's New Instagram Video Leaves Fans Speechless; Watch

Recalling the rehearsals, Nora Fatehi spoke about how she cannot believe that Saki Saki has turned a year old. The actor further wrote, “To celebrate 1 year of O saki saki here's a rehearsal video of me attempting the hook step for the first time! I can’t believe it 1 year already!!! Check out my stories to see my lovely fans celebrating! P.s I had to practice more to clean my kick after this video”.

Take a look at Nora Fatehi’s post here:

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi’s 'Saki Saki' Video ‘explodes’ On Internet, Hits 40 Million Views On Tik Tok

Nora Fatehi’s fans also celebrated the first anniversary of Saki Saki on social media. However, this is not the first time that the actor’s songs have become a huge hit. Throughout her career, Nora Fatehi has been a part of several hit songs including Dilbar, Kamariya, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, etc.

The actor was last seen in Remo D'Souza’s Street Dancer 3D earlier this year. The film also starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Prabhu Deva along with Nora Fatehi. She will be next seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. It is currently in its filming stage and is expected to release this year.

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi To Try Her Hand At Acting, Utilising Time In Lockdown To Get Better At It?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.