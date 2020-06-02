Nora Fatehi's New Instagram Video Leaves Fans Speechless; Watch

Nora Fatehi recently took to Instagram to post a video of her doing a dance challenge. In the video, the Canadian actor and dancer can be seen dancing to a mashup of the Savage song. She also captioned the picture saying that her "hips TikTok while dancing". The post was quick to gain attention and many fans responded to the video.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez And Nora Fatehi In Red Co-cords; See Pics

Nora Fatehi's video features a social media challenge

Nora Fatehi''s video on Instagram that shows her dancing to the Savage song is actually a famous social media challenge. Initially, the challenge was just to dance to the song Savage but now many people are remixing the song and then performing the challenge. This is exactly what Nora Fatehi is seen doing in the video. Many of the fans were amazed to see Nora dance and commented on the video with heart and fire emojis. Even her earlier post is a still of her dancing at some award function captioned - savage.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi's Binge-worthy Movies To Add To You Movie List; 'Roar' To 'My Birthday Song'

Nora Fatehi, who says she is self-taught dancer, had also recently taken to her Instagram to wish her fans Eid Mubarak. She uploaded a very pretty picture of herself with a long caption. She said she was praying for everyone and hoped the pandemic would get over soon.

Also Read | When Nora Fatehi Supported Fans Who Danced To Her 'O Saki Saki' Song

Nora, who is quite active on social media, keeps posting videos of her making such entertaining short videos. She is keeping herself busy by making funny videos. One such video is where the actor is seen reenacting the famous Pooja on Big Boss scene. Fans loved the video and commented by saying that it was one of the funniest videos by Nora Fatehi. See the video below.

Nora Fatehi, born in 1992, is an actor, dancer, singer and model who has mainly appeared in Hindi movies. She is popular for item numbers in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2 and was a contestant in Bigg Boss season 9, from which she was evicted on Day 84. After that, she was seen in the dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as well.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi Or Parineeti Chopra: Who Styled The Co-ord Set Better?

Promo Pic Courtesy: Nora Fatehi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.