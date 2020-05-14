Nora Fatehi's 'Pachtaoge' And Other Best Music Videos To Watch

Nora Fatehi is currently riding high on her success on Instagram as the dancer has gained over 13 million followers. Fatehi has carved a niche for herself in the industry in a very less span of time. Known for her stylish looks and stunning dancing skills, the model is becoming a sensation amongst the audience. Known for her performances in music videos like Dilbar, and Kamariya, the model also garnered popularity for her exclusive music videos. Read on to know more details about the story:

Nora Fatehi's music videos

Pachtaoge

Pachtaoge is sung by popular singer, Arijit Singh and the music video has a run time of 4:30. Produced under the label name T-series, the music video features Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi, and Prabh Uppal. The music video showcases all about love and heartbreak. Nora Fatehi's performance is highly lauded in the music video and it has gained over a whopping 378 million views on YouTube.

Naah

The Punjabi single is sung by Backbone singer, Harry Sandy. Having a run-time of 3:22, the song is penned and composed by Jaani. Known for its amazing dance skills showcased by Nora Fatehi, all the dance moves were arranged by Arvindr Khaira. The music video features Nora Fatehi as a singer, Harry Sandu's love interest, and it's one of the biggest Punjabi hits. It's also one of the most viewed Punjabi songs, with over 447 million views.

Dilbar Arabic version

The Arabic version of the song is a mix of several languages, including French, Arabic, and English. The song has a run time of 3:51. It's composed by Mochine Tizaf and the lyrics are penned by Khalifa Mennai and Achraf Aarab. Nora Fatehi's Bollywood dance routines are highly lauded in the music video that has managed to bag over 106 million views on YouTube.

