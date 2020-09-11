Nora Fatehi Hits 16 Million On Instagram; Celebrates With Cardi B Song & A Happy Dance

Actor Nora Fatehi recently took to Instagram to share a fun video as she crossed 16 million followers on Instagram. In the video posted, she is seen dancing to Cardi B’s I Like It Like That while her hairstylist works on her look. Her fans have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages while they also expressed how much they love her.

Nora Fatehi crosses the 16 million mark

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi recently posted a delightful video on social media as she crossed the 16 million-milestone. In the video posted, she can be seen gearing up for a photo shoot while she celebrates with small groovy steps and a bright smile. She is seen dressed in a red sequin-studded gown which has a thigh-high slit. The outfit has been paired with golden heels. Pigmented red cloth has been put together to create an apt background for this photoshoot. While the hairstylist works on the look, she enjoys the upbeat music.

In the video, Nora Fatehi is seen doing a few steps on the Cardi B song, I Like It Like That. She is synchronizing her lip movement according to the lyrics while she also sticks her tongue out in one of the segments. The actor is spotted with a graceful smile throughout the video, indicating how elated she is about the new achievement.

In the caption for the post, Nora Fatehi has informed her fans that she has crossed 16 million followers on social media. She has also added a bunch of emoticons explaining her excitement and enthusiasm. Have a look at the video posted on Nora Fatehi’s Instagram here.

Read Nora Fatehi To Feature In A Music Video Directed By Om Raut; Read Details

Also read Nora Fatehi Takes Up The 'WAP' Challenge; Gives It A Hilarious Twist Of Her Own

In the comments section of the post, a number of her fans have mentioned that she will be greeted with more success in the upcoming days. Several followers have also congratulated her on the achievement. One of the internet users have also called her a ‘queen’ for multiple talents that she possesses.

Read Nora Fatehi Completes Her WAP Challenge, Fans And Celebs Find It Hilarious

Also read Malaika Arora To Shake A Leg On Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi' On 'India's Best Dancer'; See Pic

Image Courtesy: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.