Nora Fatehi To Feature In A Music Video Directed By Om Raut; Read Details

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has got the entire nation in awe of her dance moves on peppy numbers. After charming her fans with popular tracks like Dilbar and Kamariya, the actress is now all set to do another music video. According to reports, one of the sources of Filmfare recently revealed that Nora will be seen in a music video directed by Om Raut.

Nora Fatehi to feature in a music video by Om Raut

According to the reports by the leading entertainment publication, this is the first time that the Tanhaji director will be working on a music video and the two are said to be excited about this collaboration. As per the reports, this will also be the first time that the two will be collaborating over a project. Apart from the music video, several fans of the director are waiting to catch the first glimpse of Om Raut’s highly anticipated film Adipurush which will also feature Telegu superstar Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Nora Fatehi's Pachtaoge which is currently sitting on YouTube's trending list (No. 11) with over 12 million views came under the spotlight by Diet Sabya, an anonymous Instagram handle that calls out artists, organizations for plagiarism. Diet Sabya accused the makers of Pachtaoge featuring Nora Fatehi for 'stealing' frames and concept from Beyonce's song. The similarities between the videos were uncanny. Right from the concept of dressing up in white with background dancers playing the veil to the bleeding eyes — many ideas were observed by fans that are allegedly taken from quite a few old music videos.

Nora responded to the allegations that although she was 'inspired' by Beyonce, her outfit was inspired by Mother Mary and not Beyonce. The actor revealed that as she started working, they looked at different visuals, costumes, and iconic looks of pop stars from her favourite tracks that would illustrate the concept of the song perfectly. She also went on to reveal that the video of Beyonce’s Mine, which was released in 2014, was one of the reference points.

