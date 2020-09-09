Nora Fatehi Takes Up The 'WAP' Challenge; Gives It A Hilarious Twist Of Her Own

Actor Nora Fatehi recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself taking up the WAP challenge. The video showcases her in a fun mood as she dances to the trending song by Cardi B, WAP, with a few difficult and flexing steps. The challenge also has a hilarious twist which has caught the attention of the viewers. Fans have dropped uplifting comments for the actor as they compliment her sense of style.

Nora Fatehi’s WAP challenge

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi recently took to social media to share a fun video, taking up the WAP challenge which has been all over the internet lately. In this internet challenge, people dance to the Cardi B song, WAP, with a few difficult yet smooth steps. Nora Fatehi kicks off the video by stating how she has been receiving too many requests from people to take up this challenge and hence she decided to go forward with it. The dance routine starts with a high kick in the air, which is followed by a dropdown. The routine also has a few twerking steps which make the challenge difficult yet fun.

Nora Fatehi gave the entire challenge fun and hilarious twist of her own. In the video posted, she has created a sketch where she also plays a conservative mother who does not approve of the song or the steps due to its slightly explicit nature. She is seen dressed as a regular homemaker who is busy in the kitchen when she witnesses her daughter taking up the WAP challenge, leaving her in a state of shock and disbelief.

Read Nora Fatehi To Feature In A Music Video Directed By Om Raut; Read Details

Also read Nora Fatehi Reacts To Allegations Of 'Pachtaoge' Being 'stolen' From Beyonce's 'Mine'

The mother also throws a pair of chappals at the daughter, before switching off the camera which is running all this while. In the caption for the post, Nora Fatehi has written that she is finally taking up the challenge in her way. Have a look at the hilarious video from Nora Fatehi’s Instagram here:

In the comments section of the post, Nora Fatehi has received a lot of compliments for her great sense of humour. Her fans love the video as they appreciate and look up to her clean and energetic dancing style. Have a look at the bunch of comments here.

Read Nora Fatehi Shares BTS Video Of 'Pachtaoge 2.0' Shoot, Fans Amazed She Can Dance AND Sing

Also read Malaika Arora To Shake A Leg On Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi' On 'India's Best Dancer'; See Pic

Image Courtesy: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.