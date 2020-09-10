Nora Fatehi Completes Her WAP Challenge, Fans And Celebs Find It Hilarious

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi recently completed the WAP challenge on Instagram. The actor also added her own fun twist to the challenge by pretending to be her own mother observing herself (as a daughter) do the WAP challenge. Fans found the video hilarious. Take a look at the video and see how fans and celebs have responded to the same:

Nora Fatehi’s WAP challenge with Reactions

The video starts with Nora addressing her fans that she will complete the WAP challenge today. In the background, fans can see Nora dressed as her own mother who is also watching her complete the challenge. When Nora starts the challenge, her mother gets shocked by the dance steps.

Nora then completes the WAP challenge flawlessly and in the end, fans can see her mother hitting Nora with slippers as the dance steps are a bit provocative. Nora's mother then ends the video and is also heard calling Nora a 'donkey'.

Nora also added a small caption with the post. She mentioned this was her version of the WAP challenge. She wrote - 'WAP challenge..........' (sic).

Celebs react to Nora Fatehi's WAP challenge

Many celebs liked and commented on the video as well. Celebs mentioned that they wanted to see more of Nora's dances. Most celebs left heart emojis with the post as well. Take a look at the comments fans have left on Nora Fatehi’s WAP challenge:

Pic Credit: Norah Fatehi's Instagram

Many fans have since commented on the post. Most fans thought that Nora Fatehi’s WAP challenge was amusing and funny. Many fans also added laughing face emoji as well. Take a look at the comments fans have left on Nora Fatehi’s WAP challenge:

Pic Credit: Norah Fatehi's Instagram

Nora Fatehi’s videos

Nora always adds funny videos on her Instagram, she also adds many of the dance videos on the social media platform. In one of her recent videos, fans can see the actor dancing in oriental outfits and song. Many fans have liked and commented on the video since the actor has posted it. Take a look at the video:

Promo Pic Credit: Norah Fatehi's Instagram

