Nora Fatehi Was Nervous To Dance With Prabhu Dheva On 'Garmi' And 'Muqabala' | WATCH

Nora Fatehi recently uploaded a video on Instagram where she is dancing with Prabhu Dheva. The Street Dancer 3D actor added in her caption that she was really nervous to share the stage with the legendary actor and dancer. Read on to know more details about this story.

Nora Fatehi all nervous to dance with Prabhu Dheva:

Nora Fatehi made a name in Bollywood with several dance songs. Although she is known for her commendable dancing skills, Nora Fatehi is all set to prove her acting chops in the upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. Street Dance 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Dheva, and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

The entire cast and crew of the film are currently busy with their promotions. The Street Dancer 3D team is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting their film. Recently, Nora Fatehi took to Instagram and uploaded a video of herself dancing with Prabhu Dheva. In the video, Prabhu Dheva and Nora Fatehi are rehearsing for their dance performance on the stage of a reality TV show.

Nora Fatehi stated in her Instagram post’s caption that she was extremely nervous to share the stage with the legend Prabhu Dheva. She then went on to reveal that the Street Dancer 3D actors were dancing to the songs Garmi and Muqabala from their film. Both Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Dheva were doing the hook step from the song Muqabala in this video. Varun Dhawan and rapper Badshah also commented on the video. Check out Nora Fatehi dancing with legendary dancer Prabhu Dheva here.

Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza. As mentioned earlier, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Dheva, and Nora Fatehi are playing the lead roles in Street Dancer 3D. The film is set to release on January 24, 2020.

