Nora Fatehi Recalls Struggling Days; Says, 'remember Telling Myself, Mera Time Bhi Aayega'

Ever since the inception of the third instalment of the ABCD series, Street Dancer 3D, the audience and fans have been eagerly waiting to see Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor grooving on the silver screen again. The involvement of Nora Fatehi drummed up the excitement as many of fans went crazy after her performance in the previous projects. Reportedly, during the launch of a song Garmi from Street Dancer 3D, Nora talked about her struggles to get a role in this full-length feature film.

Nora Fatehi recalls her struggle

Remembering her struggling days, Nora mentioned that she gets scared whenever she is happy. She likes to keep things going the way they are. Adding to the same, she recalled the time of motivating herself three years back. The report added that she believed that the good fortune will come to her soon. She also expressed how frustrating it was for her during the time she was short of work.

Keeping up her enthusiasm, the 27-year-old actor showed her gratitude and said that she wants to work and prove her talent. Meanwhile, she also revealed that working with Remo D'Souza was a dream for her, and she is hoping that more directors will sign her in the future. Wrapping up the conversation, her co-star Varun, while praising her, told that every Nora Fatehi song breaks the internet.

The song Garmi is vocalised by Neha Kakkar and Badshah. It is featured on Nora and Varun. The song highlights Nora's excellent dancing skills and was released on December 26, 2019.

About Street Dancer 3D

The trailer of the Remo D'Souza directorial shows Shraddha as the leader of a Pakistani’s dance team and Varun representing the Indian team. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24, 2020. Apart from the lead and Nora, Aparshakti Khurrana and Prabhu Deva will also essay a pivotal character in the film.

