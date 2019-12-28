Nora Fatehi Overwhelmed As Garmi Song Breaks Record, Says 'whole New Pressure For My Next'

Nora Fatehi is currently hearing up for an upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. The actor would be featured alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the movie. Recently, a song titled Garmi Song was launched by the filmmakers. The song features Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan along with several other famous dancers including Dharmesh and Raghav Juyal. Nora Fatehi posted a video on her social media where the actor is going gaga over the unusual records the song has created in just 24 hours of its launch.

Nora Fatehi stresses over breaking records

Also Read| Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi set screens on fire with their sizzling dance moves

In the video, Nora Fatehi with an expression of shock and happiness together, informs her fans that Garmi Song has broken the official records of her own song Dilbar Dilbar on Youtube. The song has gained more than 30 million views in 25 hours which is more than that of Dilbar Dilbar. The actor further talks about beating her own songs in the race of views. She also congratulates her team and mentions the names of Varun Dhawan, Neha Kakkar, Baadshah.

Nora Fatehi further stresses about getting a new song so that she can break her own records. As part of her the caption, she wrote about entering the new decade with a new record and style. She also mentioned that she would now have a new pressure to come out with a better song that would break records of Garmi Song.

Also Read| Nora Fatehi recalls struggling days; says, 'remember telling myself, mera time bhi aayega'

Also Read| 'Street Dancer 3D': Nora Fatehi stuns in new song 'Garmi'; grab the whole bite here

About the movie, Street Dancer 3D

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is the story of a Punjabi boy, Sahej and his journey across the globe as he follows his passion for dancing. Street Dancer 3D is set to hit the screens on January 24, 2019.

Also Read| Nora Fatehi ups her style quotient with some bling and animal-print. See pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.