Nora Fatehi Aces The 'Don't Leave Me Challenge', Fans Love It; Watch Video Here

Nora Fatehi’s latest video on Instagram has been going viral on social media. The actor has aced the ‘Don’t leave me’ challenge with such brilliant jokes that the fans want a part 2 of the video. While she told some hilarious jokes in the video, fans also appreciated how adorable she looked in the video.

What is the 'Don’t Leave Me' Challenge?

Don’t Leave Me Challenge is a trending challenge that has recently caught on with the netizens on various social media apps. The challenge is all about telling bad or silly jokes or puns. The whole point of this challenge is that the pun has to be followed by someone saying ‘Don’t Leave Me’ as the person runs away from the camera.

Nora Fatehi aces the 'Don't Leave Me' challenge

Nora Fatehi had shared a video of herself telling a series of jokes and puns. She asked her fans if they wanted a part which made her fans ask for another part of the video. Nora Fatehi could be seen wearing an oversized T-shirt which she paired up with a pair of leggings. She left her hair open and was seen wearing light make-up and hoops. Watch the video below.

Here are some fan reactions:

The fans flooded the video with numerous reactions and comments. Numerous fans laughed at her video and many others appreciated her sense of humour. Many other fans showered the actor with love. There were many other fans who asked for another part of the video. Check out the fans comments below.

On the work front

Nora Fatehi was last seen in the dance movie Street Dancer 3D which was directed by Remo D’Souza. The film starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva in pivotal roles. Nora Fatehi too portrayed an important character in the movie and amazed her fans with her splendid dance moves in the movie. The movie was well-received by fans and critics alike.

Nora Fatehi will be next seen in the action drama movie Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film has been directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subash along with Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release in August 2020.

