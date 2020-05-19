Nora Fatehi Reveals How Things Escalate When In Quarantine For Too Long; Watch Video

Amid the lockdown, Nora Fatehi has been entertaining fans with several posts on Instagram. She has been sharing all sorts of quirky videos, throwback post, and many more. The actor recently shared a video about how things escalate while you have been in quarantine for quite some time.

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to share a quirky video of her playing a double role as she recreates Bigg Boss 5’s memorable scene of Pooja Missra and Shonali Nagrani’s ugly banter. In the video, Nora Fatehi’s first character is fighting with the other over a small issue and how that issue quickly escalates because they have been in quarantine for a long time now.

In one character Nora can be seen wearing a denim jacket, and the other she can be seen wearing a black spaghetti top. Along with the post, Nora also wrote saying ‘things escalated really quick... everyone in quarantine at the moment...’ Check out the post below.

As soon as she posted the video, fans went on to comment on all things fun as they were in love with the video. The post also went on to get several likes. Some of them said, “Love this video, it made my day,” “The zoom at the end kills me,” “Amazing,” and many more. Check out a few more comments below.

For the unversed, the video that Nora Fatehi recreated originally featured Ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Pooja Missra and Shonali Nagrani in an ugly banter. And it is traced back to Bigg Boss season 5 when the two threw accusations at each other.

Other contestants called Pooja Missra 'violent' in that particular episode, as the former actor broke a plastic broom to scare Shonali Nagrani. Later, when they questioned her, Missra indulged in an offensive verbal exchange with actors Mahek Chahal and Laxmi Narayan. However, Bigg Boss gave Pooja Missra a second chance, and she avoided the show's on-spot eviction. And ever since then, the fight has been a meme fest on the internet with several people recreating it.

On the work front

Nora Fatehi was last seen in Street Dancer 3D where she wooed fans with her epic dance moves. The film also starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. Nora Fatehi is currently spending time at her Mumbai home due to the lockdown imposed by the government officials. However, she has been spending time doing several activities as seen on her social media handle.

