Nora Fatehi's Best IGTV Videos That You Must Watch Right Away

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is known for her killer dance moves and acting chops. She never fails to stun her fans with performances. Besides, Fatehi is quite active on social media and engages with her followers through regular posts. She keeps sharing her photos and videos with friends and co-stars on Instagram. We have compiled some of Nora Fatehi’s most viewed IGTV videos that you must check out.

1. When Nora Fatehi urged her followers and fans to stay safe

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actors including Nora Fatehi are sharing videos and photos to spread awareness among their fans. They have been urging them to stay home and practising social distancing. Nora Fatehi also warned her followers against fake news becoming viral on social media. Take a look at her informative IGTV video.

2. Nora Fatehi’s dance clip from Nachi Nachi

Nora Fatehi shared a dance clip featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and herself. The two teams are having face-off on Nachi Nachi. Moreover, Nora Fatehi swept everyone off their feet with her scintillating dance moves in the Street Dancer 3D song. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor also showcases her skills by giving a stellar performance. Take a look at the video which has been viewed over 3 million times on Instagram.

3. Rocking the streets of London

During the shoot of Street Dancer 3D, Nora Fatehi rejoiced some fun moments with her co-stars. She attempted to follow the steps of dancer Salman Yusuf Khan in the streets of London. She also appreciated him by calling him sweet. Nora Fatehi’s IGTV video has received a good response from her followers. Moreover, it has been viewed over 4.5 million times on Instagram.

Also read: Nora Fatehi Is Now The Most Followed Moroccan Celebrity On Instagram; Read More

Also read: Nora Fatehi Looks Like Perfect Desi Bride As She Munches On Sandwich In This Video, Watch

4. The Garmi step

Nora Fatehi has been a part of a hilarious video with the ace rapper Badshah. In the IGTV video, the duo is watching the former’s dance steps on the Garmi song. She urges him to perform those steps, while he tries to run away. However, he sees her doing the same steps everywhere before he gives in and does them with perfection.

Also read: Nora Fatehi's Pictures Are A Treat To The Eyes; See Them Here

Also read: Nora Fatehi Gives Cardi B's Rant A Coronavirus Twist In This Hilarious TikTok Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.