Nora Fatehi Looks Like Perfect Desi Bride As She Munches On Sandwich In This Video, Watch

One of Nora Fatehi's adorable throwback videos has gone massively viral. The Street Dancer 3D actor's bridal avatar has made fans swoon over her beauty. Not to miss how Nora Fatehi gobbled up on food donning her bridal attire. Check it out.

Nora looks like a perfect bride in this throwback clip

In one of the videos that have been floating on the internet, Nora Fatehi can be seen all dolled up as a beautiful bride. She also complimented her look with the perfect accessories and makeup. However, what caught many eyeballs were the actor's fun gestures. In the video, while munching on a sandwich in her bridal avatar, Nora Fatehi asked, "Are you recording me?", after which she enacted the significant bridal gesture of twirling her dupatta and hiding her face. Check out Nora Fatehi's cute video here:

Moreover, Nora Fatehi recently made it to the headlines as she became the most followed Moroccan celebrity on Instagram. The actor has a stunning 13 million followers that helped her achieve the same. As per reports, Rapper French Montana of Unforgettable fame earlier held the same seat. And now, Fatehi has jumped to the number one position.

While talking about the same during a recent interaction, Nora Fatehi expressed that she could not control her happiness once the news was out. She also added that she is proud that her Instagram family is growing stronger. Furthermore, the Batla House actor mentioned that it is indeed a huge deal to be the most followed Moroccan celebrity in the world.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is making the most of her quarantine time amid the COVID-19 lockdown to channelise her inner dancer. Nora time and again shares her TikTok videos, not only showing off her stellar dance moves but also the humorous side of her. It is surprising to know that Nora Fatehi made her scintillating debut on the online fun-platform on April 20, and within a short span has managed to impress fans with her clips. Here's a sneak peek into Nora Fatehi's debut video, in which she can be seen at her enthusiastic best, tapping her feet on Beyonce's hit number Baby Boy.

