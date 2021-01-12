Nora Fatehi Opens Up About Her Childhood And Learning Dance From Variety And Diversity

Nora Fatehi recalled her childhood and shared her journey about learning different forms of dance just by practising on her own sans any professional training. Probably the most popular and loved performer in the dance industry today, Nora Fatehi is known for her immense talent and is touted as an inspirational icon owing to her knowledge and experience in dance. However, it's a lesser-known fact that the actress is not a trained dancer.

Nora Fatehi opens about her childhood & how she learnt dancing

Taking inspiration from international icons across the globe, Nora Fatehi dedicated herself to the art from a young age by following legendary performers like Shakira, Madhuri Dixit, Beyonce, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez as well as Turkish belly dancer Didem. It is safe to say that Nora Fatehi explored varied terrains to ace her act.

Talking about the same, Nora Fatehi shared that she was always someone who did a lot of research and never really focused on one genre of dance or style of music or language and culture. She always wanted to have a variety and diversity in her learning and was heavily inspired by them. She would lock herself in her room while her mother was busy in her daily chores and repeat a step till she got it right.

Nora Fatehi's dance videos

Nora Fatehi opened up about her childhood and early experiences of dance while in school and said that she comes from a ghetto area in Toronto and has lived with a lot of people who were Jamaican, Guyanese, Nigerian, Somalian, Indian. These were very diverse communities, and they all had their own ways of dancing and she picked it up all from them.

When in school, her friends taught each other dance because they did not have the source to go to posh dance schools or dance classes because they were financially backward. Back in school, they had heritage months and celebrated someone's culture. They had African heritage month, Asian heritage month, every month would celebrate each culture, and Nora Fatehi would be the first one on stage doing a dance performance.

She used to imagine herself on a SuperBowl stage or something and always pushed herself. Overcoming barriers of languages and cultures, Nora came to India and became a part of the entertainment world, and is quite popular for her dance videos. Nora Fatehi's dance videos cross over a million likes within hours of being released.

